Wyoming State

Stolen Food Truck May Be In Wyoming

By Zach Spadt
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 7 days ago
Authorities in Colorado say a stolen food truck may be in Wyoming. According to a statement from the Jefferson County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office, the truck was stolen from...

Cat Country 102.9

Plentywood Montana Group Looking to “Save Our Depot”

As a kid growing up on the Hi Line, I have great memories of train stations. My brother and I would hop on the Amtrak train in Glasgow, ride the Empire Builder across the wheat fields of the Hi Line, and on past the edge of Glacier National Park, before hopping off in Whitefish for Christmas and skiing at Big Mountain.
PLENTYWOOD, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Deer vs My Pickup. My Pickup Won. Deer Survived.

I've been driving the same road to get to work for seventeen years and today was the first time I made contact with a deer. Actually, officer, the deer ran into me. I saw him coming from the right, trying to run fast enough to get in front of my pickup and get to the other side of the road. He was unsuccessful.
ANIMALS
Cat Country 102.9

Missoula Man Follows Woman to Her Home and Shoots at Her Mother

At around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Missoula Police received reports of gunshots fired in the city. The reported shooting was in the 1700 block of Cooley Street and there were seven separate 911 callers. Missoula police officers responded and met a crowd that was gathered there. One officer observed three silver 9 MM bullet casing in the middle of the roadway and he collected them for evidence.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Fall is the Perfect Time For Agate Hunting in Montana

Rockhounding is a popular pastime in Montana. You can find a plethora of treasures including petrified wood, agates, sapphires, crystals, fossils, and more. I spend many weekends during the summer on rivers in Montana and a lot of time walking rock bars and shorelines. It's a lot like treasure hunting. You never know what you'll find. Rockhounding is also something that is fun for the whole family. Not only do you get to spend quality time outdoors together, but you may find something really cool.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

A Must-Visit for a Montana Scandinavian

Some of my favorite memories as a kid on Montana's Hi Line were sitting around the table with my Great Grandma Nellie and my Grandma Joan, playing Whist, and eating Lefse. That's right, if you're Scandinavian, and you live in Montana- chances are, you grew up eating Lefse. That's why...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Popular Montana Millionaire Event is Doubling Its Prize Money This Year

A lot of people in Missoula have been struggling thanks to the pandemic - we've certainly seen that in the flood of stories about beloved local businesses that have been forced to close down. Heck, we're barely halfway through the week and we've already heard about three of them! (Those would be the Hob Nob, Sorella's Day Spa, and Big Sky Breakout, for those who need to catch up.)
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Has #1 and #2 Best College Towns for Fly Fishing

I've heard that choosing the right college can be a tough decision. There are so many things to consider, like:. The list goes on and on. For some students, a big question might be, "what college town offers the best fly fishing opportunities?" No? It wasn't one of your criteria? No worries. The folks at Flylords ranked the top university towns in the US that offer the best fly fishing.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana’s Top Motel Is a Perfect Weekend Spot

This place is not only very underrated but not well known so you can definitely enjoy some peace and quiet at this hotel. Love Exploring came out with an interesting list of Each State's Best Motel and I went directly to Montana because there are some incredibly awesome motels in Montana across the state to choose from. There are spots in Polson, Whitefish, and even right here in Bozeman. The spot they did choose for Best Motel is Montana is hoenstly a perfect description of a Montana motel.
MONTANA STATE
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

