The Jacksonville Jaguars’ kicking battle seems to have been settled ahead of tomorrow’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins. After serving as the team’s kicker for the first three games of the season, incumbent starter Josh Lambo was given the boot for second-year kicker Matthew Wright in Week 4. But with Wright struggling over the past two games — including a missed extra point and field goal in a loss to the Titans this past weekend — the kicking competition reopened this past week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO