Ski areas have been winter’s playgrounds for decades. This week, one company took them a step closer to amusement park status, and many longtime patrons aren’t thrilled. Snowbird announced Monday it would be installing Fast Tracks Express Lanes at six of its most popular lifts. Similar to initiatives that have existed for years at some of the nation’s best-known amusement parks, Fast Tracks allows skiers or snowboarders to pay a premium to cut to the front of the line.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO