The US Environmental Protection Agency announced that up to $3 million in funding for locally-focused environmental education grants is now available under the 2021 Environmental Education (EE) Local Grant Program. EPA will award grants in each of EPA’s 10 Regions, for no less than $50,000 and no more than $100,000 each, for a total of 30-40 grants nationwide. The total estimated funding in EPA’s Region 10 (Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington) is up to $300,000.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO