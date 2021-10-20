Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 deaths, positivity rate below 7% in COVID-19 update

Overall, most of New York is trending in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19 positivity rates. Six of the 11 regions listed in Governor Kathy Hochul's daily report have positivity rates over 4 percent. The statewide 7-day average is 2.45 percent, as of the report released on October 17, 2021, which has data for the day before, October 16. Some of the regions have 7-day average positivity rates that are more than double the statewide average. The Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North County, Southern Tier, and Western New York regions all have positive rates above 4 percent. Of those, four have rates double the statewide average. The regions above 4 percent are bolded in the chart below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO