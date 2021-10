3Chi is one of the best and most trustworthy delta-8 brands out there. They were the first company to create a THC product that would be classified as legal at the federal level in the United States, by innovating a process to produce delta-8 from hemp-derived CBD. As one of the founders of the delta-8 industry, they really know their stuff, and they have been establishing trust with customers for longer than anyone else. Ever since the 2018 Farm Bill changed the game, 3Chi has been committed to producing the highest-quality delta-8 possible, for anyone who wants to use it.

