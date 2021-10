The COVID-19 surge in Iowa appears to be on the decline, as the number of new cases reported in the state’s weekly data update decreased for the third week in a row. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 8,167 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, or an average of 1,167 per day. It’s a drop of about 17% compared to last week, but the state continued to average more than 1,000 cases per day for the eighth consecutive week — a streak only surpassed by last fall’s surge.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO