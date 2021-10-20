CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Sailors didn't know what to do in USS Bonhomme Richard fire, Navy probe finds

By Ellen Mitchell
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYJCl_0cXUjbhc00

When a fire broke out aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020, its sailors did not know how to react and its leaders didn't take control, a Navy investigation found.

The 400-page report, officially released on Wednesday, found that 36 individuals, including the ship's commander and five admirals, were responsible for numerous errors and breakdowns that followed after the vessel was purposely set on fire while it sat pier-side in San Diego.

“Although the fire was started by an act of arson, the ship was lost due to an inability to extinguish the fire,” the report said.

Once the blaze started, “the response effort was placed in the hands of inadequately trained and drilled personnel from a disparate set of uncoordinated organizations that had not fully exercised together and were unfamiliar with basic issues to include the roles and responsibilities of the various responding entities,” the document notes.

“Overall, this command investigation concluded that the loss of the ship was clearly preventable, and this is unacceptable,” Naval Operations Vice Chief Adm. Bill Lescher told reporters on Wednesday.

The ship was docked at Naval Base San Diego for maintenance when the fire began on July 12 of last year. It burned for more than four days, injuring 63 people, including 40 sailors and 23 civilians, and rendering the ship unsalvageable.

The blaze was started in the Lower V space — which included such equipment as plywood pallets and CO2 bottles — but investigators found that there was confusion early on as to where it was and how to fight it.

A junior sailor who walked through the ship following her watch around 8:10 a.m. noticed a “hazy, white fog” but didn’t report it “because she did not smell smoke.”

But once several others noticed the smoke shortly thereafter, communication faltered and no one established command and control of the situation.

Two firefighting teams eventually attempted to find a usable fire hose, but many were missing or cut and had not been repaired through routine maintenance.

Flame retardant was finally used nearly an hour into the blaze, but the team had to retreat after a few minutes and was not replaced.

Making matters worse, firefighters didn’t pour water onto the fire until two hours after it began, and for the first three hours, the ship’s senior officers did not try to integrate civilian firefighters with its crews.

After the disaster, the investigation found that Bonhomme Richard Capt. Gregory Thoroman “created an environment of poor training, maintenance, and operational standards that led directly to the loss of the ship,” while the second in command, Capt. Michael Ray, was also responsible, as he was meant to maintain crew readiness through drills and exercises.

It was also found that the ship’s sailors were woefully lacking in their firefighting drills. The crew had failed to administer flame-fighting chemicals in 14 consecutive drills prior to the blaze.

Following the report’s release, Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member James Inhofe (R-Okla.) called the incident a “massive failure” and said the Navy “must take immediate and comprehensive corrective actions,” to prevent another such disaster.

“As China increasingly threatens the Indo-Pacific, we certainly can’t afford to lose a large warship from our fleet. I expect the Navy to identify and implement the actions necessary to repair these readiness and leadership gaps,” Inhofe said in a statement.

And Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.), whose district includes a major shipyard for Navy warships, called the missteps around the fire a “faceplant” for the service.

“Our sailors are trained to combat fires with a sense of urgency, and regrettably, this sense of urgency was not present in the early hours of the blaze,” Wittman said in a statement. “This was a $3.5B loss, one that came as the Navy faces competing pressures from a resurgent China and a restrictive budget. This isn’t just one step backwards — this is a faceplant.”

The Navy commissioned the Bonhomme Richard in 1998 for $750 million — about $1.2 billion by today’s standards — though officials estimated it would cost more than double that to repair at $2.5 billion.

The service deemed such a salvage a wash and had the ship decommissioned in November and towed away to be dismantled in April.

The Navy in July brought charges against Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays for his part in the fire.

U.S. Pacific Fleet head Adm. Samuel Paparo has yet to decide whether any other sailor will be relieved of command or face other punishment, but “no disciplinary or administrative options have been taken off the table,” Lescher said.

Comments / 15

Guest
6d ago

Probably all the fruitcakes were more worried about their tik tok videos than worrying about the fire.

Reply
5
Jim
5d ago

I spent 21 years in the Navy and we had constant training in extinguishing fires on ships, this is a failed leader ship problem probably because they’re more worried about critical race theory then they are training our troops!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Wittman
KSAT 12

Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship

WASHINGTON – A Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, calling the massive five-day blaze in San Diego preventable and unacceptable. While one sailor has been charged with setting the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Uss Bonhomme Richard#Command And Control#Fire Hose
cbslocal.com

USS Constitution Fires 21-Gun Salute With Newly-Trailed Navy Sailors Aboard

BOSTON (CBS) — The USS Constitution made its way around Boston Harbor on Friday and fired a 21-gun salute while carrying 120 newly-trained Navy sailors. The sailors were recently selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer. As part of the Navy’s Heritage Week Training, the sailors lived...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
federalnewsnetwork.com

Navy lays out what will happen to sailors who refuse vaccination

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. The Navy has laid out detailed processes for sailors who refuse COVID-19 vaccines. In the active duty force,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon's hypersonic weapons program hit a stumbling block Thursday after a test of a booster rocket failed. A booster rocket carrying a hypersonic glide body failed during a test at Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska in Kodiak, reports CBS News. The booster was not directly related to hypersonic technology, and instead just the booster, Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman told CBS News in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Top Republican on Armed Services Committee tells Pentagon to SUSPEND its vaccine mandate to stop 'hindering military readiness' after China tested hypersonic missiles and with 'adversaries increasing their advantage'

Sen. Jim Inhofe called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to suspend the Pentagon's vaccine mandate, which he said had been implemented 'at the expense of readiness and morale.'. 'At a time when our adversaries continue to increase their quantitative and qualitative advantage against our forces, we should seek to ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

InnoH2O to develop water reuse system for Air Force

(WTAJ) — InnoH2O Solutions, LLC in Somerset County has been selected by the United States Air Force to design a water treatment and reuse system for their forward operating bases. InnoH20 will take a commercial design and modify it for use by the military. “This is a great project for the Air Force and we […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Congress plans fixes for US military's AWOL weapons problems

Congress is set to force America’s armed services to keep better track of their guns and explosives, imposing new rules in response to an Associated Press investigation that showed firearms stolen from U.S. bases have resurfaced in violent crimes.Under the proposals, the Department of Defense would tell both lawmakers and civilian law enforcement authorities more about guns that vanish from military armories, shipments and warehouses. Overall, AP has found that at least 2,000 firearms from the Army Marines, Navy or Air Force were lost or stolen during the 2010s.Even as guns kept disappearing, the Department of Defense in recent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

373K+
Followers
43K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy