Public Health

FDA Blocks Critical Rapid COVID-19 Testing

By Lars Larson
KTSA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we’re fighting a pandemic, we should be using all of the tools at our disposal,...

www.ktsa.com

FOXBusiness

CVS, Walgreens offering COVID-19 booster shots to Moderna, J&J recipients

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies around the nation are offering more COVID-19 boosters to eligible patients after U.S. regulators signed off on extending the shots to Americans who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago are eligible for a booster. Now, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

FDA rules have blocked COVID-19 vaccine makers from advertising on TV

Big Pharma seems to be on television all the time, advertising prescription medicines with three- or four-syllable names for treating all sorts of problems, large and small. There have been many public-service TV ads promoting vaccination generally. But one Instagram post claims that drug makers aren’t doing TV ads for their own COVID-19 vaccines because they would have to list the possible side effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Abbott Labs unit recalling two COVID-19 test kits – FDA

(Reuters) – A unit of Abbott Laboratories is recalling two COVID-19 test kits as they can potentially issue false positive results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday. The regulator has identified the recall of the Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP and the Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP laboratory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lars Larson
Henry Miller
Santa Monica Daily Press

FDA rapid test could be an extra layer of protection

With most of Los Angeles’ professional sports teams currently playing and the holidays nearing, LA County health officials say FDA-approved rapid tests could be used as an extra layer of protection. The county is still seeing substantial transmission and health officials are asking community members to remain vigilant to avoid...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wbiw.com

Independent assessment of the FDA’s EUA Process for COVID-19 tests

At the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, much of the focus in 2020 and 2021 has been dominated by the Agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) has significantly contributed to the COVID-19 response, including working to help grant emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for over 600 medical devices – more than a ten-fold increase over the number authorized in all prior public health emergencies (PHEs) combined – and authorized over 900 additional medical devices through traditional pathways, for a total of more than 1,700 medical devices authorized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDDOH Says Rapid COVID-19 Testing Continues to be Reliable

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health says rapid COVID-19 testing continues to be a reliable option. The NDDoH says the rapid test does have drawbacks, such as a lower sensitivity rate than a PCR test. Officials say despite the sensitivity issue, false positives are low. Businesses can...
BISMARCK, ND
KTSA

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2021, file photo shows the Pfizer logo displayed at the company's headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Pfizer says kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine are safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing infections in elementary school children. Details of the study were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
FDA
Public Health
Coronavirus
Newswise

NIH RADx initiative expands COVID-19 testing innovation for additional types of rapid tests

Newswise — The NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative announced today that it has issued contract awards totaling $77.7 million to develop and manufacture 12 new rapid diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The home and point-of-care testing platforms target the need for high-performance, low-cost home tests and point-of-care tests that can potentially detect multiple respiratory infections. These projects are part of the RADx Tech program, which involves an intensive concept viability “shark-tank”-like assessment conducted by a panel of technical, regulatory and business experts. The awards support the development, validation, scale-up and manufacturing with the goal of bringing needed tests to the market as early as this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

New testing strategy rapidly quantifies transmissibility of COVID-19 variants

A team of researchers has developed a new nanomechanical technique for fast, one-step, immune-affinity tests, which can quantify the immune response induced by different COVID-19 variants in serum. Their technique provides a new tool for tracking infection immunity over time and for analyzing new vaccine candidates. Led by Professor Martin...
SCIENCE
Newark Post

Newark company receives emergency approval for new COVID-19 rapid test

A Newark company recently received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 antigen rapid test. ANP Technologies' clinical trial took place during the spread of the delta variant, making it more accurate compared to earlier forms of antigen testing, according to company officials. “Our clinical trial...
NEWARK, DE
WJLA

DC hotel to require vaccination or on-site rapid COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON (7News) — A Northwest DC hotel, Eaton DC, is preparing to start a new COVID-19 vaccination policy. Effective Nov. 1, Eaton DC will require all guests in the Wellness Center and food and beverage outlets to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of your visit. This requirement will also apply to all Eaton employees and contractors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Becton Dickinson begins selling new at-home rapid COVID-19 test

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX.N) has partnered with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to begin shipment of a new at-home rapid COVID-19 test that can confirm results using an entirely automated smartphone app. The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test, which was authorized by U.S. regulators in August, also...
BUSINESS

