CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Should your private business be forced to act as the “Vax Police”?

By Lars Larson
KTSA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLars start’s off today’s Radio Northwest Network (10/20/2021) by sharing why a private business shouldn’t...

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Haywood Hunt

Benefits Of Private Investigation Services For Businesses And Business Owners

There are many reasons why a business or a business owner would need to use private investigation services especially when it comes to crime and fraud prevention as well as extra protection. With this said, the benefits of private investigation services for business owners and businesses go beyond just investigating unsavoury activities. Private investigators can do a lot more than just that and below are some of the ways that hiring a private investigator can be quite beneficial for business owners who want to run a successful business.
FOX 43

Can private businesses ban guns?

LANCASTER, Pa. — The signs proclaiming “firearms are prohibited” outside Park City Center didn’t stop a shooting from happening on Oct. 17. It turns out the gun ban isn’t even enforceable, according to Lancaster County officials. “That is a policy only. It does not trump the law,” District Attorney Heather...
LANCASTER, PA
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Justice wants vaccine exemptions for private business mandates

CHARLESTON — If a proposed amendment passes the West Virginia Legislature, private businesses and government entities that require a COVID vaccination for all employees would be forced to exempt those who refuse for medical or religious reasons. “They need to comply with the law,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his...
JUSTICE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Larson
yourvalley.net

Tracy: Why your small business should bank with a community bank

Who you bank with matters. Banking with a community partner that is vested in the success of your business and your community is important. Community banks best deliver the vital banking services that small businesses and local communities need in order to thrive. We combine a superior level of personal service and state of the art products and technology with a powerful and nimble delivery structure that is difficult to match by regional and nationwide banks.
PEORIA, AZ
mediaite.com

‘Just Wipe Them Out’: Newsmax Host Says US Should Eliminate Four Entire Government Agencies

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield suggested on Thursday that the United States default on its debt and eliminate four U.S. government agencies. “You see, failure to raise the debt ceiling is actually about defaulting on future obligations, not the current ones. It means you can’t buy anything else. You can’t spend more. So goodbye, radical infrastructure bill. Goodbye Biden spending free-for-all,” he said during his show Stinchfield. “The admission that the default threat is fake news is even buried in the White House’s own website. I found this today on it: ‘Once the debt limit is hit the federal government cannot increase the amount of outstanding debt. Therefore it can only draw from any cash on hand and spend its incoming revenues.’”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vax#Radio Northwest Network#Thelarslarsonshow
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Motley Fool

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that'll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to receive their biggest monthly "raise" in nearly four decades. High-earning workers may be opening up their wallets a bit wider next year. Since being...
PERSONAL FINANCE
republicmonews.com

Surprise Stimulus Check: Millions of American Families, Individuals Are About To Receive Another Payment; You Are Lucky If You Live In These States

States throughout the nation have stepped up in recent months to issue their own Surprise Stimulus Checks while waiting for Fourth Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR, in the third wave of direct stimulus funding, the IRS has delivered more than 169 million payments, with more than 2 million taxpayers getting $1,400 checks in July. However, some politicians are pressing for the fourth wave of stimulus funding, which would be delivered in installments until the pandemic is over.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CharlotteObserver.com

NC tax preparer twice burned files to dodge feds. ‘That’s one fire too many,’ judge says

At the close of a tax fraud case awash in big numbers Monday, a judge cited a simple mathematical calculation to send a prominent west Charlotte tax preparer to prison. Andrivia “Tina” Wells pleaded guilty last year to charges involving the filing of more than 6,000 fraudulent returns for unsuspecting clients that claimed more than $3 million in inflated refunds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mckinneyonline.com

The Social Security Administration Announces 2022 Cost of Living Adjustment

On October 13, 2021, the Social Security Administration (SSA) officially announced that Social Security recipients will receive a 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022, the largest increase in four decades. This adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022. (related article: As of Now, Social Security Benefits Will Be Cut By 2034. Here Are 5 Ways to Help Fill the Gap) Additionally, increased payments to more than 8 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will begin on December 31, 2021.1.
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Bill allows termination for refusing COVID-19 'measures'

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are poised to take up the first changes to state law concerning COVID-19 and vaccine mandates. A House amendment to Senate Bill 1169 says it’s not a violation of The Health Care Right of Conscience Act to require COVID-19 vaccines and allows someone to be terminated for such a reason.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy