Half a million South Korean workers walk off jobs in general strike

By Jia Hong
Real News Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 20, at least half a million workers in South Korea—from across the construction, transportation, service, and other sectors—walked off their jobs in a one-day general strike. The strike will be followed by mass demonstrations in urban centers and rural farmlands, culminating in a national all-people’s mobilization in January 2022....

therealnews.com

