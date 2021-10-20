CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liverpool, NY

Former SU basketball star Eric Devendorf to coach Liverpool’s JV girls basketball team

By Steve Infanti, Erik Columbia
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ginIa_0cXUiVOL00

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool High School already has one former Orange leading the boy’s program, now it is adding another to lead the junior varsity girls.

Eric Devendorf has confirmed with NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti that he will be the team’s new head coach.

The former ‘Cuse star has some experience in the coaching profession, Devo was an assistant strength coach at SU from 2016-18, then a special assistant at Detroit Mercy in 2018-19.

Devendorf’s oldest daughter could be a member of that Warriors team either this year or next.

Ryan Blackwell, who played at Syracuse from 1996-2000, has been the varsity boy’s head coach since 2015.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
Liverpool, NY
Education
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse at Virginia Tech

(WSYR-TV) — After all the close games the last four weeks, Syracuse, now 3-4, travels to Lane Stadium to take on Virginia Tech in Blacksburg for the first time since 2003. Right now, SU is in the midst of a stretch where they have played the most one score games since 2011. That season the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse voted 7th in ACC preseason poll, Boeheim earns 1st team selection

(WSYR-TV) — Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming Syracuse men’s basketball season, Jim Boeheim’s team was tabbed to finish seventh in the preseason poll.  Duke nabbed the top spot for the seventh time in the last nine seasons and was followed by Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia, and Virginia Tech to round out the top five.  Buddy Boeheim earned the most votes for the ACC’s […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Friday Night Fever Week 6 preview

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER (WSYR-TV) — It’s hard to believe but there are just two weeks left in the Section 3 football regular season. In this penultimate week playoff positioning will be more defined. Here is what to expect when teams kickoff on Friday Night Fever this week.  Steve Infanti – NC9 Sports Director  Corcoran has opened some eyes […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blackwell
Person
Eric Devendorf
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Clemson Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last three weeks have come down to the wire for Syracuse football. This week, they welcome the Clemson Tigers to the Dome. SU, 3-3, is 7-3 on Friday nights during the Dino Babers era, including their 2017 upset of then second-ranked Clemson. The game is set for 7 p.m. on […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse drops overtime thriller to #19 Wake Forest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday featured high highs and low lows for the Syracuse Orange football program. Syracuse is now 3-3 after losing to Wake Forest 40-37 in overtime, but I think it’s safe to say now, the debate on who should be quarterback and what the identity of this offense should be has been answered.  […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jv#Su#Liverpool High School#Orange#Newschannel 9 Sports#Detroit Mercy#Warriors
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WATCH NOW: NewsChannel 9 Saturday Update

(WSYR-TV) — Since college football is back on NewsChannel 9’s airwaves, here is a quick look at Central New York’s top stories with Callihan Marshall and Storm Team Meteorologist John DiPasquale. We’ll be back with a full newscast after tonight’s game. Click on the video player above to watch the newscast.
FOOTBALL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

388
Followers
206
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy