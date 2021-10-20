Seven cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Today, we could see a major decision in the fight against COVID-19. An FDA advisory panel could give the green light to the covid vaccine for kids in the 5-11 age range. If the CDC endorses the Pfizer two-shot, lower dose vaccine, about 28 million children would be eligible. Those shots could be available to them as early as next week. Pfizer says it’s about 90-percent effective against symptomatic infection. But there continues to be vaccine hesitancy. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey in September found about a third of parents of kids in that age range say they...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO