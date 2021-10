Construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 2 and U.S. 51 in Hurley is wrapping up this week, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesperson Tegan Griffith. The above photo was taken Tuesday, the below photo was taken April 6. The $4 million project was launched because the existing pavement and bridge were deteriorating, and the height of the bridge was impeding oversized loads, according to a WisDOT release. "The at-grade intersection will reduce the overall footprint and maintenance costs," added the release.

HURLEY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO