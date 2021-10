Investing in a set of hair clippers could not only save money (most pay for themselves in a couple cuts) but you’ll be able to have a trim whenever and wherever you want. But, before buying it’s important to find the right clipper for you.Mains-powered “corded” clippers – the ones used by pros – are a good choice if you’re going to be doing a lot of cutting and are looking for longevity (there are no batteries to wear down). While cordless ones are good if convenience and manoeuvrability are key – look for Lithium-Ion batteries which tend to be...

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO