Leader behind “DataRobot AI Cloud” to accelerate platform roadmap for the next wave of customer-focused growth. DataRobot AI Cloud leader announced the elevation of Nenshad Bardoliwalla as the company’s Chief Product Officer. Bardoliwalla, a key leader behind DataRobot AI Cloud, will be responsible for the company’s product strategy and roadmap to bring the power of AI to the broadest set of users and drive unprecedented value for organizations around the world.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO