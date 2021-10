Tom Brady is dealing with an injury ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. According to ESPN, Brady suffered a thumb injury in the first half of the Buccaneers' game against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday after hitting his throwing hand on the helmet of the defender. He continued playing and finished the day with five touchdown passes. Brady told reporters this week that he will play on Thursday since he avoided serious damage to the thumb.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO