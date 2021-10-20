Avoyelles COVID status improves in Wednesday report

The Cattaraugus County Health Department has announced the county's 133rd death due to complications related to COVID-19. The latest victim is a 68-year-old woman who developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome her illness despite aggressive medical treatment. This marks the county's 12th COVID-19 death during the month of October. Health officials also reported 60 new confirmed cases of the virus in the county on Wednesday, bringing its total case number to 7,791 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases include 30 in the southeast part of the county, 15 in the northeast part of the county, 10 in the southwest part of the county, and five in the northwest part of the county. The county's seven-day average infection rate (9.9%), active cases (402), and people in quarantine (832) have all increased, while hospitalizations (32) decreased by one. Along with the county's 133 deaths and 402 active cases, there are 7,356 that have recovered.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO