Nocardiosis In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNocardiosis in dogs is a bacterial infection that can negatively impact a number of parts of a dog’s body, including the nervous system, the respiratory system, and the brain. Dogs usually pick up the bacteria from infected, decaying soil, either through an open wound or by inhaling it. This...

Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.
natureworldnews.com

Experts Warn Pet Owners to be Vigilant of Hookworms, a Parasite Immune to All Treatments

Hookworms are one of the most frequent parasitic infections found in pets worldwide. Unfortunately, all FDA-approved medicines used by veterinarians to kill these parasites have been proven ineffective. Hookworms. They grip onto an animal's intestines with their hooklike jaws, feasting on tissue fluids and blood. As a result, infected animals...
ANIMALS
Boston Herald

How leptospirosis can spread to dogs

I have seen a lot of recent media coverage regarding leptospirosis, which I have had my dog vaccinated against. The news coverage suggests that the problem is transmitted by rats. I thought other species and wildlife were the carriers of this disease, which is why I had my dog vaccinated. We live in the suburbs and there is not much in the way of rats in our neighborhood, or at least we don’t think so.
BOSTON, MA
