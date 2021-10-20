Nocardiosis In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Stroke Symptoms and What to Do! Stroke Symptoms normally come on very quickly. And while not every person will experience all of the same symptoms, some of your most prevalent early warning signs and symptoms of a stroke may be: Numbness, paralysis or weakness of either the side or the whole side of the body, difficulty in swallowing, headache, blurred vision, nausea or vomiting, breathing difficulties or difficulty, feeling tired or fatigued, feelings of extreme fatigue or weakness, feeling irritable or anxious and even sudden fear or panic attacks. If you have experienced any of these symptoms or have a family member who has, please seek emergency attention immediately. The sooner you can start treatment, the better your chances of surviving.

