General Motors shares reversed early gains to trade down 1.6% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the company blew past profit estimates for the third quarter and offered above-consensus guidance for the full year, but suffered a revenue miss. GM said it had net income of $2.420 billion, or $1.62 a share, in the quarter, down from $4.045 billion, or $2.78 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.52, well ahead of the 98 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue fell to $26.779 billion from $35.480 billion a year ago, missing the $30.722 billion FactSet consensus. The quarter...

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO