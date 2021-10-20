Homer Hickam returns home to help Theatre West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Theatre West Virginia is hosting a fundraiser with a special 90 minute mini musical, “Homer, Elsie, and Sonny”.

The performance, scheduled for Monday, October 25, 2021, with the help of Coalwood’s own and New York Times Best Selling Author, Homer Hickam.



The musical will be an unscripted addition to the “Rocket Boys the Musical”. Carl Anthony Tramon, who plays Sonny, Rhayne Thomas, who plays Elsie Hickam, and Homer Hickam are set to bring their musical talents and historical insights for the event. Theater WV General Manager Scott Hill, said Hickam’s efforts for the organization are invaluable.



“Homer’s helped Theater West Virginia multiple different ways but I think the really important thing is, it’s a lot easier to be someone if you’ve seen someone that’s done it before. Well, Homer definitely left Southern West Virginia and conquered the world,” said Hill.

The trio will perform at Tamerack on October 25th at 7 pm in the HC Smith Theater. As an added bonus, before and after the show, Homer Hickam will personally meet audience members and sign copy’s of his newest book, “Don’t Blow Yourself Up: The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky,” that just released.



The book signing with Hickam will begin around 5 pm before the show. Tickets for the show are available and up for sale now. Simply head over to Theatre West Virginia’s website to purchase.

