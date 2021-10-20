CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA approves Moderna, J&J booster shots, also says it’s OK to mix vaccines

By The Associated Press
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially. The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: CDC says the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ may change as more people get boosters

The director of the C.D.C said Friday there may be a need to “update our definition of fully vaccinated in the future” as more people receive a booster shot. “Right now, we don’t have booster eligibility for all people, currently, we have not yet changed the definition of fully vaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID briefing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Grand Rapids Press

COVID booster shots can be ‘mixed and matched.’ What does that mean?

Adults seeking a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines can pick any of the available brands, regardless of which vaccine they used before, under new FDA guidelines. This week, the FDA amended emergency use authorizations to expand eligibility for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines. It also approved the ability to “mix and match” booster doses, meaning adults can choose which vaccine they prefer to receive as a booster dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS New York

FDA Advisory Panel Endorses Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another big step was taken Tuesday in the effort to vaccinate younger children against COVID-19. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed Pfizer‘s vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. That means shots could be available in a matter of weeks, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported. The advisory panel gave a vote of confidence to the Pfizer vaccine, which would be two low doses, three weeks apart. Of 18 voting members, 17 voted yes and one abstained. The move comes amid a debate around the country by parents over whether kids should be vaccinated. READ MORE: White House Planning For COVID-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

CDC Estimates Pfizer Vaccine For Ages 5-11 In Colorado On November 1

DENVER (CBS4) – A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel voted 17-0 Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the federal government has allocated 171,000 doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to Colorado for the initial rollout. (credit: CBS) Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement Tuesday afternoon: “This recommendation marks a strong and long-awaited step toward full approval of the safe and effective COVID vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 years old and an important milestone in the fight to end the...
COLORADO STATE
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
CNN

Biden administration boosting at-home Covid testing efforts

(CNN) — The Biden administration is taking steps to boost access to over-the-counter Covid-19 testing, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. That includes a $70 million investment from the National Institutes of Health via the Covid relief package passed earlier this year to bring more tests onto the market by identifying and encouraging new manufacturers.
POTUS
