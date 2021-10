Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton suffered a heartbreaking injury in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. Morton got handed the ball in hopes of getting the Braves off to a good start on their quest for a championship and he was dealing. He was in the middle of the third inning with three strikeouts, two walks and only one hit allowed when he was dealt an unlucky blow.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO