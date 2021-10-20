CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Richardson's Celtics debut will have to wait

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Richardson's debut for the Boston Celtics will have to wait. The team announced that Richardson, acquired from the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, will miss the first game of Boston's 75th season due to...

ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to be drug tested after buff photo, Donovan Mitchell jokes

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is for the upcoming NBA season. Too ready that, according to Donovan Mitchell, he needs to get drug tested. After a series of photos of a swole Jayson Tatum went around on social media and literally broke Twitter (you get it), the Utah Jazz star poked fun at his huge transformation saying that he’ll be called up for a drug test in no time.
Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Bradley Beal worst-case scenarios, Josh Richardson trade outlook, Robert Williams preseason development

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. B Robb, thanks for your impeccable coverage. My mailbag question: What is a worst, worst-case scenario: Beal is traded to Philly for Ben Simmons, or Beal maintains his commitment with DC, signs supermax. (All this of course assumes that the Celtics are still pursuing Beal or another star at the deadline or next summer). Thanks, Will.
chatsports.com

Josh Richardson Ruled Out Against Knicks Wednesday

Chris Forsberg reports Josh Richardson will sit out of Wednesday’s season opener between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Celtics say Josh Richardson is out vs. Knicks due to a migraine. Richardson will miss the first game of the 2021-22 season because of a migraine. Last season, as a...
chatsports.com

Celtics Jaylen Brown Questionable For Wednesday’s Debut

The Boston Celtics announce forward Jaylen Brown is questionable to play ahead of Wednesday’s season opener with the New York Knicks. #NEBHInjuryReport for Opening Night tomorrow vs. New York:. Jaylen Brown (Post Health & Safety Protocols Recovery) – QUESTIONABLE. Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT. Brown was placed...
CBS Boston

Celtics Overtime Win Over Hornets Had A ‘Big Four’ Feel To It

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics picked up an exciting overtime win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday night, a hard-fought victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. Boston’s two stars — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — were both shining bright throughout the contest. The duo combined for 71 points on the evening, a game-high 41 from Tatum and 30 from Brown. Both were excellent at just about everything they did, giving Boston the star power it needed to come away with a difficult road win in overtime. Tatum was 14-for-28 and hit six of his...
arcamax.com

Kemba Walker's Knicks debut is also his Celtics revenge game

It’s a homecoming and a revenge game in one. The Knicks season opener Wednesday is all about their starting point guard, Kemba Walker, who was traded by the opponent in a salary dump just four months ago. Walker, who was once billed as the point guard to bring the Celtics...
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 Cs that could make debut during home opener

The comeback of the year was not meant to be for the Boston Celtics this past Wednesday night at MSG, as the New York Knicks held off a major collapse to win 138-134 during the NBA’s opening tipoff. Jaylen Brown’s at-the-logo 3-point shot cut the lead to 1 before two...
NBC Sports

Celtics injury report: Will C's have Horford for Raptors game?

Al Horford could be ready to make his 2021-22 NBA season debut Friday night when the Boston Celtics host the Toronto Raptors. Boston listed the veteran big man as questionable for the home opener as he returns from COVID-19, which kept him sidelined in the preseason. Grant Williams replaced Al Horford in the Celtics' starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener vs. the New York Knicks.
theknickswall

TKW Highlights: Evan Fournier Splashes in Knicks Debut vs. Celtics

Evan Fournier finished with 32 points and four steals against his former club, the Celtics, in the Knicks’ first win of the season. The New York Knicks took home their first win of the 2021–22 NBA season last night on their opening matchup with long-time rival Boston Celtics, winning 138-134. It featured the debut of new Knicks guard Evan Fournier battling against his one-time former club in the Celtics.
crossingbroad.com

Not Even Really a Hot Take: Josh Richardson for Seth Curry is One of the Best Sixers Trades, Ever

The Sixers beat the tanking Thunder last night in Oklahoma City, 115-103. OKC is 0-3 and not putting an NBA-worthy product on the floor. They’re basically doing the same thing Sam Hinkie did in Philadelphia, but in a much more palatable way. They’re flying under the radar in a smaller market and not attracting the same kind of national vitriol the Sixers did for their rebuild.
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Delivers Early Dunk Of The Year Candidate With Posterizing Slam Over Miles Bridges

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics needed overtime to pick up their second win of the season Monday night, dominating the Charlotte Hornets in the extra frame for a 140-129 victory. It’s the second time that Boston has needed overtime in the young season, but at least the Celtics turned in a Dunk of the Year candidate during those additional five minutes. And it’s the kind of connection that will warm the cockles of Boston fans, as it involved the team’s two best players: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Tatum was an absolute monster throughout the night, finishing with a game-high 41 points...
NBC Sports

Celtics injury report: Horford listed as probable vs. Wizards

The Boston Celtics expect to have Al Horford back in the mix Wednesday night when they host the Washington Wizards. The veteran big man is listed as probable on the injury report after missing the team's overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets with a left adductor strain. Romeo Langford is questionable with left calf tightness.
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Dwight Howard Over Incident With Anthony Davis: "Look At Me Right Now Dwight Howard. I Would Strongly Advise You Not To Get On The Nerves Of Anthony Davis."

Everybody had something to say about the unfortunate incident between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard during Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The two big men starred in a heated altercation on the bench, which set the alarms at Staples Center. Even though they made...
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
