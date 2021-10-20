Omega Flex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Carter's (CRI) third-quarter earnings are likely to have been hurt by higher SG&A expenses and increased investments. Strength in its product offerings and effective marketing strategies are encouraging.
Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported a loss of $790,000 in its fiscal first quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.
