El Dorado County cannabis growers accuse sheriff of blocking commercial applications

An electric vehicle charging station company is doubling down on its investment in Sacramento, with six new chargers in the central city before the end of the month. The city of Sacramento announced Wednesday it had partnered with Los Angeles-based EVgo Inc. to launch new curbside high-powered charging stations at 14th and E streets. New chargers at 22nd and J streets should be available soon.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO