Some call it "football weather" and think it's the best season of the year; others hate even a slight drop of rain, a mild gust, or temperatures a degree below 60. Whatever your preference, the Week 7 NFL weather forecast leaves no doubt that fall is here. Several games, including the Thursday night opener between the Broncos and Browns, are expected to see 10-plus MPH winds and a high likelihood of rain, which could impact fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions. With the help of RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth, we go over the weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineups.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO