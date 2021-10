We've seen plenty of awe-inspiring images of space captured by telescopes and spacecraft in the past: whether it's a supernova blast wave, the textures of a planet, or pillars of interstellar gas and dust, there's a virtually endless stream of fascinating pictures available for us to pore over. Sometimes though there's something more hidden in the patterns of stars and light. Take a look at the image below, for example, and see if it suggests anything to you. It's an image captured by the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope, which was operational from 2003 to 2020. Getting anything yet? We'll give you a...

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO