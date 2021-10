Click here to read the full article. The Fordune estate, rechristened Jule Pond when it was listed for sale four years ago, is legendary in the Hamptons. The Water Mill property boasts the longest stretch of private oceanfront in the area — nearly a quarter mile — and a gigantic 42 acres of land. Now, the estate has broken records as the most expensive single parcel ever sold in the Hamptons. (Yes, hedge funder Barry Rosenstein did pay $147 million back in 2014 for an oceanfront property in East Hampton. But that was three parcels.) The recorded sale price was $105...

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO