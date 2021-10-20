Highway 74 shut down near Palm Desert after vehicle falls over the side

Highway 74 has been shut down at the bottom of the hill near Palm Desert after a vehicle fell off the side of the roadway.

The crash happened at around 1:32 p.m. CAL FIRE confirmed that firefighters found the vehicle approximately 400 feet over the side of Highway 74 with a person trapped inside.

The person inside the vehicle suffered major head and internal injuries, according to Sgt. Hamilton of the California Highway Patrol. The person, identified as a man from Palm Springs, was airlifted by a Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter to a hospital. Only one person was inside the vehicle.

Hamilton said Highway 74 is expected to reopen by 5:00 p.m.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash, however, Hamilton said they don't believe drugs and/or alcohol played a role.

