CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Desert, CA

Highway 74 shut down near Palm Desert after vehicle falls over the side

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aRfn_0cXUdfA600

Highway 74 has been shut down at the bottom of the hill near Palm Desert after a vehicle fell off the side of the roadway.

The crash happened at around 1:32 p.m. CAL FIRE confirmed that firefighters found the vehicle approximately 400 feet over the side of Highway 74 with a person trapped inside.

The person inside the vehicle suffered major head and internal injuries, according to Sgt. Hamilton of the California Highway Patrol. The person, identified as a man from Palm Springs, was airlifted by a Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter to a hospital. Only one person was inside the vehicle.

Hamilton said Highway 74 is expected to reopen by 5:00 p.m.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash, however, Hamilton said they don't believe drugs and/or alcohol played a role.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates

The post Highway 74 shut down near Palm Desert after vehicle falls over the side appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

A woman was found shot in a car in Palm Springs; police are now investigating her death

Palm Springs Police have confirmed to News Channel 3 that a 38-year-old woman from Desert Hot Springs has died. They said they responded to a call of shots fired around midnight Monday morning and found the woman dead in a white Fiat with a gunshot wound to the head. "A security guard found a vehicle The post A woman was found shot in a car in Palm Springs; police are now investigating her death appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police investigating “suspicious death”

Update: Palm Springs Police have confirmed that a 38-year-old woman from Desert Hot Springs has died. They say that they responded to a call of shots fired around midnight Monday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Police were investigating what officers at the scene said was a suspicious death. A man at the scene told News Channel 3 The post Palm Springs police investigating “suspicious death” appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley residents hospitalized after a head-on collision in Maine

Two Yucca Valley residents were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a head-on collision in Maine. The crash happened Monday afternoon in the coastal town of Searsport. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, Ken Bailey, 74, and his passenger Deborah Bailey, 66, both from Yucca Valley, were traveling northbound along Route 1. At The post Yucca Valley residents hospitalized after a head-on collision in Maine appeared first on KESQ.
MAINE STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs closing park to address ‘health issues’: drug paraphernalia, human waste, and litter

Baristo Park on Calle Encilia in Palm Springs features playgrounds for kids, a basketball court, and picnic tables. But residents who use the recreational area have been increasingly concerned that a visit to that park may also be unsafe. The City of Palm Springs is now planning to temporarily close the park to make some The post Palm Springs closing park to address ‘health issues’: drug paraphernalia, human waste, and litter appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Palm Desert, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Palm Desert, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Palm Desert, CA
Accidents
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 432 new cases, 10 deaths, & 892 recoveries since Friday

NEW CASES Riverside County reported 432 new coronavirus cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 362,435. Since last week, there have been 350 new cases in the Coachella Valley. Desert Hot Springs: +35 casesPalm Springs: +22 casesCathedral City: +42 casesRancho Mirage: +10 casesPalm Desert: +40 casesIndian Wells: The post Riverside County reports 432 new cases, 10 deaths, & 892 recoveries since Friday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘El Super’ grocery chain cited for COVID sick leave violations; includes Indio store

The California Labor Commissioner's Office announced today that it has cited a Southern California grocery chain for failing to pay or delaying supplemental paid sick leave to 240 workers affected by COVID- 19 at 38 stores, including four stores in Riverside County. Bodega Latina, which does business as El Super, was cited $1,164,500 after an The post ‘El Super’ grocery chain cited for COVID sick leave violations; includes Indio store appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

55-year-old motorcyclist killed in DUI crash on Highway 62

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after a crash with a suspected DUI driver along Highway 62 in Desert Hot Springs Thursday night. The crash happened at Highway 62 and Pierson Boulevard at 10:00 p.m. According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, witnesses told officers at the scene that the driver of a Toyota Solara The post 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in DUI crash on Highway 62 appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

San Jose residents & an Indio woman arrested after valley crime spree and high-speed chase

PALM DESERT (CNS) - Four people were behind bars today after leading Riverside County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed pursuit after a string of commercial robberies in Palm Desert. On Thursday, sheriff's deputies arrested three San Jose residents, ages 25, 36, and 39, along with a 33-year-old Indio woman after the group allegedly committed multiple The post San Jose residents & an Indio woman arrested after valley crime spree and high-speed chase appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Accident#Vista Point#Calfirerru#Sgt#News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Indio

A woman was pronounced after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Indio. The collision happened at approximately 2:09 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Avenue 51 and Monroe Street. Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department said an elderly woman in a motorized wheelchair was found sitting upright on the dirt The post Woman in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman killed overnight in Palm Springs car crash

One person is dead following a crash in Palm Springs early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Kiara Zarate of Desert Hot Springs. Zarate was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on North Gene Autry Trail, just south of Salvia Road Saturday night around 11:40 p.m. The post Woman killed overnight in Palm Springs car crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in officer-involved shooting on I-10 identified as Idyllwild resident

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week on Interstate 10 in Palm Springs. Russell Leggett, 30, of Idyllwild was pronounced dead on Thursday after following a police pursuit that ended in a shooting. Police said the pursuit began at around midnight when Leggett The post Man killed in officer-involved shooting on I-10 identified as Idyllwild resident appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Images show $200k+ of meth hidden in furniture confiscated at El Centro checkpoint

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint say they found nearly 75 pounds of methamphetamine after a K-9 team alerted them to inspect a vehicle. On first look, the vehicle was a silver Chevy Silverado with furniture in the bed of the pickup truck. The driver was a 58-year-old United States resident. On further The post Images show $200k+ of meth hidden in furniture confiscated at El Centro checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
EL CENTRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

M3.0 earthquake rattles area near Idyllwild

A small, 3.0-magnitude earthquake rattled a remote area of Riverside County near Idyllwild Monday at approximately 12:11 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The temblor was centered 3.9 miles southwest of Mountain Center, approximately 6 miles southwest of Idyllwild, according to the USGS. It was at a depth of about eight miles. No damage or The post M3.0 earthquake rattles area near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fish & Wildlife staff capture mountain lion inside Palm Springs condo complex

Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were able to safely capture a mountain lion that ended up inside a Palm Springs condo complex, Sunrise Palms. The incident started Monday at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of N Hermosa Drive and Sunflower Circle. Residents said they spotted the mountain lion in the backyard of one The post Fish & Wildlife staff capture mountain lion inside Palm Springs condo complex appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police looking for missing man considered at-risk

Palm Springs police were looking for a missing man who was considered to be at-risk Monday morning. A statement from the department said Timothy Dominguez, 30, was last seen near Desert Regional Medical Center off the 1100 block of Indian Canyon Drive. Dominguez was described as 5'8" tall and 200 pounds with brown short to collar length shaggy The post Police looking for missing man considered at-risk appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Crosswalks in Palm Springs are going rainbow ahead of Pride Week

Crosswalks in Palm Springs are being painted in rainbow colors. The installation of the colorful crossings are coming ahead of Greater Palm Springs Pride Week, which is set for November 1-7. This year marks the 35th year of the annual event. On Monday, the crosswalk near the corner of Calle Encilia and Arenas Road. Another The post Crosswalks in Palm Springs are going rainbow ahead of Pride Week appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy