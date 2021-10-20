1350 Distilling donates over $7000 to local non-profits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– 1350 Distilling announced this week that they have surpassed $7,000 in donations to local family and veteran non-profit organizations since January 1, 2021.



The Colorado Springs-based craft distillery’s charity lists include the following: Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, Rocky Mountain Highway, TESSA, Victory Service Dogs, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Upadowna, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado and over 20 more.

All causes can be found on their website under the “Angel Battalion” link–the distillery’s name for their charitable business arm.



Since opening their doors in November 2019, the owners of the company have pledged to donate 10% of profits to local veteran and family charities.



“Considering the amount we donated this year-to-date, we are well-beyond ten percent of profits,” said Abbie Weien, co-owner of 1350 Distilling, “We even had to deny a number of causes because they just

didn’t fall into our veterans, family and children directives.”



The donations are comprised of monetary, in-kind, and rental room space donations at the Taste Lounge.



1350 Distilling is a Toys for Tots drop-off location and a Reward Sponsor for The 2021 GIVE! Campaign, a year-end philanthropic initiative created to encourage everyone in the Pikes Peak Region to give back.



Since 2009, Give! has enabled 230 local nonprofits to raise more than $14.6 million from

over 100,000 donations while helping them access matching grants, media exposure and capacity-building training opportunities from experts. Give! is the nonprofit civic arm of the Colorado

Publishing House and receives support from the Colorado Springs Independent, Colorado Springs Business Journal and the Pikes Peak Bulletin.



To learn more about the distillery and their products, click here .

