CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

1350 Distilling donates over $7000 to local non-profits

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9j1T_0cXUdFPK00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– 1350 Distilling announced this week that they have surpassed $7,000 in donations to local family and veteran non-profit organizations since January 1, 2021.

The Colorado Springs-based craft distillery’s charity lists include the following: Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, Rocky Mountain Highway, TESSA, Victory Service Dogs, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Upadowna, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado and over 20 more.

All causes can be found on their website under the “Angel Battalion” link–the distillery’s name for their charitable business arm.

Since opening their doors in November 2019, the owners of the company have pledged to donate 10% of profits to local veteran and family charities.

“Considering the amount we donated this year-to-date, we are well-beyond ten percent of profits,” said Abbie Weien, co-owner of 1350 Distilling, “We even had to deny a number of causes because they just
didn’t fall into our veterans, family and children directives.”

The donations are comprised of monetary, in-kind, and rental room space donations at the Taste Lounge.

1350 Distilling is a Toys for Tots drop-off location and a Reward Sponsor for The 2021 GIVE! Campaign, a year-end philanthropic initiative created to encourage everyone in the Pikes Peak Region to give back.

Since 2009, Give! has enabled 230 local nonprofits to raise more than $14.6 million from
over 100,000 donations while helping them access matching grants, media exposure and capacity-building training opportunities from experts. Give! is the nonprofit civic arm of the Colorado
Publishing House and receives support from the Colorado Springs Independent, Colorado Springs Business Journal and the Pikes Peak Bulletin.

To learn more about the distillery and their products, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profits#Weather#Non Profit Organizations#Veteran#Charity#Tessa#1350 Distilling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KXRM

How to have a spooky, but safe, Halloween

COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH & ENVIRONMENT — Thanks to the COVID-19 vaccines, many Coloradans are now protected from the virus, but COVID-19 is still spreading in Colorado. That is why it is still important to take precautions for a safer Halloween, especially for children who are too young to get the vaccine. Delta variant […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXRM

Man breaks into occupied home in Pueblo, threatens resident

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are reporting the arrest of 33-year-old Leandro Pino for felony menacing over the weekend. Police say Pino forced his way into a home on the 2700 block of Freedom Avenue and initially refused to leave. The home was occupied and the resident told police Pino threatened her with a loaded […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

847
Followers
491
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy