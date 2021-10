Over the course of the past decade, there are few actors in young Hollywood who have found as much success as Timothée Chalamet, and that’s saying something. Whether it’s his breakout performance in Call Me By Your Name, emotional portrayal of a troubled youth in Beautiful Boy, or an arrogant teenager in Lady Bird, the Academy Award nominee has proven time and time again that not only is he here to stay, but he’s here to make a statement.

