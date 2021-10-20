The Invention of the Processing/Switching Power that Controls a Modern Computer-Managed Electric Vehicle

Twitter user and Tesla FSD Beta tester @FrenchieEAP shared footage on Friday of Tesla’s FSD Beta preventing Frenchi’s car from slamming into a cyclist that didn’t stop for their light. Frenchie tweeted the video and said they were sitting at a red light and FSD Beta was engaged. As soon as the light turned green, the car started to go through and then suddenly stopped for what at first seemed like no reason. As Frenchie was thinking “Gosh, this thing is stopping for no reason,” a cyclist ran the red light. Frenchie realized that the car saw it before they did.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO