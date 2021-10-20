The Invention of the Processing/Switching Power that Controls a Modern Computer-Managed Electric Vehicle

Electric Power Systems Acquires H.A.R.T. High Voltage Apparatus Repair and Testing Co. YUBA CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Power Systems (EPS), one of the largest and fastest growing companies in the independent power system testing and engineering industry, has acquired H.A.R.T. High Voltage Apparatus Repair and Testing Co (HART). The official announcement was made today at the EPS St. Louis headquarters. This acquisition continues EPS's year-long rapid expansion across the US which has included joining with North American Substation Services (NASS) in Orlando, FL, Energis High Voltage Resources in Green Bay, WI, and Krause Power Engineering in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Comments / 0