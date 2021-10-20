CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Gardening 101: Planting Wildflowers

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can plant a wildflower garden...

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Master gardeners to have annual plant sale

The Citrus County Extension’s master gardeners will host their annual fall plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the extension office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path in Lecanto. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase unique plants propagated from the personal gardens of the master gardeners. Available...
LECANTO, FL
WFMJ.com

Garden Tips: Protecting your plants before the first freeze

Before the weather turns cold, here are some tips to protect your plants ahead of the first freeze. Covering your plants. They say to use cardboard or a sheet to insulate the plant. They say, do not use plastic because this will only "intensify the cold. All plants need a...
GARDENING
redmondspokesman.com

Gardening column: Fall planting can satisfy the gardening itch

According to the calendar, we should be winding down, cleaning up and putting away. Not so if you have some planting ideas in mind. I lost a large bed of flowering annuals to, I suspect, “Bambi,” who visits most every day. I decided it is time for a switch to adding more perennials and to fall planting. The fall planting came from the realization that in the spring I am behind before I even get started. My delight is in the seed germination process and that is where my energy goes from March through May.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Nature Plants#Wildflowers
KITV.com

Native plant garden in Waimanalo stirs controversy

A Waimanalo resident said she was shocked when a city worker ordered her to remove a native plant garden after two years at Hunananiho, known to locals as Sherwood Forest. Mialisa Otis says she created the garden to honor the iwi kupuna, or ancestors, buried there. And she's had no...
WAIMĀNALO, HI
Bryan College Station Eagle

TEXAS GARDENING: Salvia plants should survive Texas winter

Dear Neil: Can trumpetvine and pink salvia be kept in pots over the winter? We wanted to plant the trumpetvine in our yard, but we heard it was invasive. How can we “winterize” them?. A: They can be grown in pots, but you lose about 20 degrees of winter hardiness...
TEXAS STATE
Newsbug.info

Master Gardeners discuss favorite plants, answer questions

DANVILLE- Fall is officially here and garden clean-up has begun. Many gardeners keep a journal and at the end of the season, they add notes and reminders for next spring. A journal can be a gardeners most useful tool. If you don’t already have one already this is a great time to start.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Tom Karwin, On Gardening | Game plans for garden plants

Proactive gardening: we are now in the planting season, acquiring and installing new plants in preparation for the burst of foliage and blossoms in the spring. Reactive gardening, in comparison, involves waiting for local garden centers to trot out small plants in bloom, then paying the price for an instant garden.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Columbus Dispatch

Plant Primer: Spotted deadnettle ideal for border or container gardens

Origin: Cultivar of a European, and Western Asia native. A visually interesting perennial for a difficult shady spot is Purple Dragon Lamium or spotted deadnettle (Lamium maculatum ‘Purple Dragon’). Purple Dragon is a spreading groundcover with one-inch heart-shaped leaves. The leaves are silvery-green with a green edge. The small, dark...
GARDENING
smcm.edu

Master Gardeners Fall Workshop Series: Native Plants & Pollinators

Learn all about native plants and pollinators. We will cover native wildflowers, nesting habitats, gardening sustainability and more!. The workshop will be held outdoors at the Kate Farm (head south on Rt. 5 from campus for 8 minutes on foot, right past the intersection with Rosecroft). There is the option to get dirty, so please dress accordingly! In addition to closed-toed shoes, drinking water, gloves and bug spray are also recommended.
GARDENING
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Backyard Gardener: Plant bee balm for pollinators

Hello Mid-Ohio Valley farmers and gardeners! These warm, 80 degree F days are still hanging around as we enter mid-October. I have a feeling they are not going to last forever and cool, fall weather will return. The next couple weeks is time to pick all the green tomatoes from...
GARDENING
SignalsAZ

Watters Garden Podcast: First Frost and New Plants

In this week’s Question and Answer segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center of Prescott talk about the first frost we are seeing this year, new product like the 2022 Pottery line and hanging pansy baskets that are coming soon!. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters...
PRESCOTT, AZ
9NEWS

Which bulbs you should plant in your garden this fall

DENVER — You'll succeed with bulbs if you pick the right bulbs for the right places. Some bulbs just aren't cut out for long-term success in our climate or they're vulnerable to wildlife. All tulips are native to central Asia. During the reign of the Ottoman Empire, they were widely...
DENVER, CO
Herald Democrat

GARDENER'S MAILBAG: Is there a connection between the loss of my plants?

Dear Neil: We have several waxleaf ligustrum and cherry laurel plants at our place in East Texas. They have been going downhill for a couple of years somewhat like the boxwoods you described in a recent column (dead spots 15 to 18 inches in diameter). Could this be related to boxwood blight?
GARDENING
cooldavis.org

Environmental Update: Green Gardening and Fall Planting

The city is offering free virtual Green Gardening classes on Wednesdays during October and November! Join from the comfort of your own home or office via Zoom! To register and see details on these classes, please visit GreenerDavis.org, and click on the link for Green Gardening Workshops. You can also contact the Public Works Utilities and Operations Department at 530-757-5686 or e-mail PWWeb@CityofDavis.org for details and to register.
ENVIRONMENT
tribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Heed the call to plant trees, shrubs this fall

Most homeowners think of spring as the best time to plant deciduous container-grown, balled and burlaped (B & B) shrubs and trees. However, October and November are considered the best time for moving these woody plants in the landscape. In the professional landscape industry, planting goes on year-round. And, in Cherokee County, you can plant shrubs and trees anytime the ground is not frozen. But the earlier in the fall, the better. Garden centers and nurseries usually stock a broad selection of woody shrubs and trees at this time of year.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Columbian

Gardening with Allen: Forcing fall plants to bloom is easy

Last year I purchased pots of tulips and daffodils ready to bloom in January and February. Could I plant some bulbs in pots now and get them to bloom in January?. Yes, forcing bulbs to bloom early in pots is not a complicated process. It just takes a 12 week cooling process at 45 to 50 degrees after they are planted. If you have an extra refrigerator that you might use for cooling summer drinks, you are in business. Bulbs planted in late October would normally bloom late January to early February.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy