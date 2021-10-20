Gardening 101: Planting Wildflowers

According to the calendar, we should be winding down, cleaning up and putting away. Not so if you have some planting ideas in mind. I lost a large bed of flowering annuals to, I suspect, “Bambi,” who visits most every day. I decided it is time for a switch to adding more perennials and to fall planting. The fall planting came from the realization that in the spring I am behind before I even get started. My delight is in the seed germination process and that is where my energy goes from March through May.

