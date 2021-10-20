Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Puts in limited showing Wednesday

Edmonds turned four carries into 46 yards and three catches (on four targets) into four yards during Sunday's 37-14 win at Cleveland. Edmonds' first touch of the game was a 40-yard run on the Cardinals' initial possession. Thereafter, they were sporadic, with none of the six coming after halftime. Part of that was due to game flow, with Arizona sporting a lead of double-digit points from the 4:30 mark of the first quarter for the rest of the contest. With that reality, the team went with a grinder in James Conner to eat clock. On top of that, Edmonds has dealt with a shoulder injury for the past two weeks, so it's no surprise he was held to a season-low snap share (36 percent) and touch count. Assuming he's healthier this weekend, he should take on the larger share of offensive plays over Conner on Sunday against the Texans.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO