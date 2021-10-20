CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Puts in limited showing Wednesday

 6 days ago

Edmonds (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Edmonds continues to have his practice reps capped...

NFL World Reacts To Major Davante Adams News

The Green Bay Packers placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, three days before they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Adams, who is in the middle of another typically outstanding season, has 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He caught six balls for 76 yards and a TD in yesterday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.
Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Remains limited participant

Daniels (illness) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Following a positive COVID-19 test last week, Daniels has since cleared all of the NFL's intensive protocols, but the Cardinals have still elected to ease the tight end back into the fold with a pair of limited practices to kick off Week 6 prep. Assuming Daniels is deemed fit to play this weekend against the Browns, he'll likely step into a larger role than he saw prior to missing last week's win over the 49ers. With top tight end Maxx Williams (knee) heading to season-ending injured reserve Wednesday, Daniels and Demetrius Harris appear set to split work at the position for the foreseeable future.
LOOK: Cardinals-Browns Week 6 Wednesday injury report

The Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns will face one another this weekend in Week 6 of the NFL season. Both teams released their first injury report of the week. Both are lengthy. In all, 16 players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Check out the list of players below. Listen...
Cardinals put Maxx Williams, Ezekiel Turner on IR

Word this week was that Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and the Cardinals moved him off of the active roster on Wednesday. Williams has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive back Ezekiel Turner has also been placed on the...
Area Football: Cardinals control own destiny in chase for postseason berth

With two weeks left in the regular season, Newton’s football team controls its own destiny. Win twice and the Cardinals are in the playoffs. Lose twice, and the hopes of playing in the postseason likely go away. But sitting at No. 13 in the RPI, Newton also could clinch a wild-card berth if its wins just once in the final two weeks and it gets help from other teams also on the postseason bubble.
Injury Report Wednesday: Murray Limited

It’s Week 6 in the NFL, and the Wednesday injury report for the Cardinals and Browns is rather lengthy. Aside from nose tackle Corey Peters, who did not practice on a rest day, the Cardinals have 11 players listed with injury or illness and six did not practice. Meanwhile, the Browns list 17 players with injuries, nearly one-third of their active roster, of which nine did not practice. Seven players had multiple injuries including one with three.
Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Logs season-low seven touches

Edmonds turned four carries into 46 yards and three catches (on four targets) into four yards during Sunday's 37-14 win at Cleveland. Edmonds' first touch of the game was a 40-yard run on the Cardinals' initial possession. Thereafter, they were sporadic, with none of the six coming after halftime. Part of that was due to game flow, with Arizona sporting a lead of double-digit points from the 4:30 mark of the first quarter for the rest of the contest. With that reality, the team went with a grinder in James Conner to eat clock. On top of that, Edmonds has dealt with a shoulder injury for the past two weeks, so it's no surprise he was held to a season-low snap share (36 percent) and touch count. Assuming he's healthier this weekend, he should take on the larger share of offensive plays over Conner on Sunday against the Texans.
NFL Week 8 Advanced Odds: Cardinals Put To Test Against Packers

Arizona’s status as the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team is unlikely to end Sunday, when the Cardinals are massive 18-point home favorites over the Texans. Week 8, though, provides the next stern test for Kyler Murray & Co., as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers pay a visit to State Farm Stadium on Thursday night.
Hunted has become hunter: Old-guard Cowboys chase upstart Cardinals

There was once a time not so long ago in this rivalry when McNeese State was the hunted. The Cowboys were the ones chasing Southland Conference championships and playoff berths. Not now. Incarnate Word is the hunted with McNeese the hunter. They meet again at noon today at Cowboy Stadium.
Trades contending NFL teams should make: Odell Beckham Jr. to Packers, Myles Jack reunites with ex-teammate

It's that time of the year in the NFL, when the picture is beginning to shape up on which teams are contenders and which ones are pretenders. As the calendar prepares to flip over to November, there are several teams dominating the standings, but that doesn't mean they're perfect, by any means. Each is still looking for ways to improve as the second half of the season approaches, and that's where the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 2 becomes a very big deal. There has already been some movement around the league here and there, but not as much as what might be seen in the next few days.
