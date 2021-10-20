CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan tells House committee he spoke to President Trump after Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol

By Sabrina Eaton, cleveland.com
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON, D. C. — Champaign County GOP Rep. Jim Jordan made a contentious appearance before the House Rules Committee on Wednesday, saying he couldn’t recall how...

