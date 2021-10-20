CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Heat newcomer PJ Tucker out for blood in revenge game vs. Bucks

By Jon Conahan
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miami Heat forward PJ Tucker admits he is surprised he didn’t get the contract he was looking for from the Milwaukee Bucks this past offseason. After all, he played a key role in the team’s first championship title in 50 years. As Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald noted,...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Bucks-Sixers Trade Is Focused On Danny Green

The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years this past summer. They defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy, coming back from a 2-0 deficit. Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Bucks know that they will have a target on...
NBA
ClutchPoints

1 pleasant surprise for the Bucks in Week 1 of the 2021-22 NBA season

Except for that flat performance against the Miami Heat in their road opener, the Milwaukee Bucks have so far looked every bit the part of being the 2021 NBA champions. Milwaukee cruised to an inspired victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the team nearly everyone is pegging over them, on ring night. Following the loss to the Heat, the Bucks rattled two straight road wins over the San Antonio Spurs and most recently, the Indiana Pacers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Herald#The Houston Rockets
RealGM

Bucks Waive Jemerrio Jones, Sign Rayjon Tucker

The Milwaukee Bucks waived Jemerrio Jones. The Bucks signed Rayjon Tucker to fill the open roster spot. Both players signed non-guaranteed training camp contracts. Tucker spent the 2020-21 season with the Philadelphia 76ers on a Two-Way contract. The prior season he was with the Utah Jazz. Both Jones and Tucker...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Which Stars are Out? Mavs vs. Bucks Gameday

The Dallas Mavericks finish the 2021 preseason against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on the road. After looking sharp and crushing the Charlotte Hornets, 127-59, the Mavs will rest a few stars to conclude the road trip. INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Luka Dončić (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (rest), Kristaps...
BASKETBALL
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Mavericks Preseason Game Thread

Good evening everybody, and welcome to the conclusion (the sweet, merciful conclusion) to the Milwaukee Bucks preseason schedule! After they play the Dallas Mavericks (win or lose, it super doesn’t matter), they’ll have their sights set on the season opener against Brooklyn. And Ring Night. Oh, to get to Ring Night. We just gotta keep everyone healthy before then.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Nets Game Thread

The season is finally here, and we cannot wait to see what it has in store for the Milwaukee Bucks! First up are the Brooklyn Nets, a possible playoff nemesis that the Bucks squeaked past last postseason. What do these two teams have in store for each other tonight?. Check...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Bucks' Jrue Holiday Ruled Out vs. Nets with Heel Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered an injury blow in the first half of Tuesday's season opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Starting point guard Jrue Holiday went down with a right heel contusion, and Milwaukee ruled him out for the remainder of the game. After the game, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Live Stream: Date, Place and Time of the match-22nd October 2021 |NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Miami Heat for their 2nd regular NBA Season game and their first road game. The Bucks will travel to Miami to be hosted by the home team, Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo tormented the Miami Heat when they met last season both offensively and defensively. The Bucks have a very sturdy roster which gives them the power they require to play defensively and collect the rebound. NO wonder they have the best rebound collection stats.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Oct. 21 predictions from proven computer model

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at FTX Arena. Milwaukee is coming off its first NBA championship since the 1970-71 season and it knocked off Miami in the first round of last year's playoffs on the way to the title. The Bucks (1-0) defeated the Nets on Opening Night, while this will be Miami's (0-0) first game of the year.
NBA
themanual.com

Nets vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch the Game NOW

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off this evening in their NBA 2021-2022 season opener, and if you’re looking for the best way to watch the Nets vs. Bucks live stream online, you’ve come to the right place. Although there’s no free Nets vs. Bucks live stream, you have some options, and better still, you can save a bit of cash right now if you sign up for Sling TV to watch Nets vs. Bucks on your smart TV, streaming stick, or another capable device. Here’s everything you need to know.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Jrue Holiday’s status vs. Heat after suffering heel injury, revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks won’t be taking any chances with Jrue Holiday on Thursday against the Miami Heat. Per Jim Owczarski, Mike Budenholzer has ruled Holiday out:. The Bucks guard suffered the heel injury on Tuesday in his team’s big Opening Night win over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Holiday exited at halftime after scoring 12 points in the first half. The former UCLA star underwent an MRI on Wednesday and it came back clean which is a great sign for the Bucks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

The Miami Heat are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. They are way out in front at halftime with a 75-43 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. The top scorers for the Heat have been Jimmy Butler (14 points), Bam Adebayo (14 points), and Tyler Herro (14 points). Milwaukee hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to eight points or fewer.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Kyle Lowry Suffers Ankle Injury in Heat vs Bucks; Limps Towards Locker Room

Ever since the Miami Heat added Kyle Lowry into their team, their Big 3 of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry have added the hype to become of the favorites in the league. The 2020 Eastern Conference Champions start their NBA 2021-22 Season campaign against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, where marquee player Kyle Lowry seems to have picked up an ankle injury as he makes his way into the locker room.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: : The Heat and Bucks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Milwaukee won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games. ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 570-straight games in which he has appeared in. ... Jimmy Butler has recorded at least 100 steals in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA ... Last season Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made ... After an opening night 127-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, the Bucks begin their first road trip of the season Thursday night in Miami. After Thursday’s game, the Bucks will take on the Spurs (10/23) and Pacers (10/25) to round out the road trip. For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ...
NBA
chatsports.com

Four things to watch out for in Heat-Bucks season opener

It’s been 144 days since the Miami Heat were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Bucks, led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, went onto win the NBA title over the Phoenix Suns. Changes were made. The Heat nabbed Kyle Lowry in a three-player...
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
91K+
Followers
63K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy