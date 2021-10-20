Survey: 1 In 2 adults still compete and argue with their siblings

TikTok users are putting lemon juice in their morning coffee in hopes that it’ll contribute to weight loss, but the trend doesn’t appear to be true. "Adding lemon into coffee will not promote weight loss, just like drinking lemon water has little impact on body weight," registered dietician and weight loss author Erin Palinski-Wade told Fox News. "However, drinking more calorie-free beverages, especially warm beverages, can help to increase the feeling of fullness, which may lead to eating smaller portions and weight loss. But it isn't the lemon causing the weight loss."
