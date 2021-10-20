Survey: 1 In 2 adults still compete and argue with their siblings

Q. I have been living with my female partner for 25 years. We are not married and have no children together. She is not introduced as my wife, and she uses her own name. We file separate income tax returns. We do not share checking or savings accounts, and we have no credit cards together. I own two properties, both of which were purchased in my name only and entirely with my money while I have been living with my partner. She pays $700 as rent to me each month. Can she claim any of my properties if I die or we break up? I also have two sons, but we are estranged and have not spoken in years. Can they claim anything in the event of my death? The three are mentioned in my will and each is given only a small amount of money.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO