Public Safety

PA live! 10.20.2021 Nobel Laurate

 6 days ago

WFLA Now: Brian Laundrie's Remains Found in Carlton Reserve, FBI Confirms. Police visit Laundrie home after remains identified. 106-Year-Old Yuengling Superfan Gets Beer Delivery. Accidents Increase During Deer...

The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
PA live! 10.18.2021 Horror Fest

Lisa Conway Outrunning Depression | Eyewitness News. One Pilot Injured in Columbia County | Eyewitness News. Fatal Pedestrian Hit in Schuylkill County | Eyewitness News. Hanover Township 250th Anniversary | Eyewitness News. Shooting Investigation in Shamokin | Eyewitness News. Eyewitness Weather Webcast 10/16. Nuangola Homicide Charges | Eyewitness News. Bradford...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Brian Laundrie update: Remains found in Florida park identified as Gabby Petito’s fiancé

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — After more than a month of searching, the remains of Brian Laundrie were found in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, according to the FBI. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed Thursday that the remains found at the nature preserve this week were those of Laundrie. They used dental records to confirm the identity, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
New York Post

Missing Colorado mom, 39, found living on New York City streets

A Colorado mom reported missing two months ago was recently found “safe” in Manhattan. But the story does not yet have a happy ending. Loved ones say Alyssa Olivier’s story is a family’s worst nightmare: she’s suffered an apparent mental break and is homeless — and possibly violent — on the streets of New York City.
COLORADO STATE
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

‘They Want Me Dead’: Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen families in Philadelphia say they’re living on the edge and literally dodging bullets because they or a family member have cooperated in criminal investigations. A city councilmember is now collaborating with the sheriff’s department to provide them with a sense of safety. “They want me dead because he witnessed something,” a Philadelphia mother said. This Philadelphia mother says she lives in constant fear for her life and the lives of her children after a family member cooperated with authorities in a police investigation. We are concealing her identity for her protection. “I don’t sleep,” she said. “I probably...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

