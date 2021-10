Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking for a Bronx teen who was last seen Sunday.

Elonie Ortiz, 14, was last seen at her East 152nd Street residence in the Bronx Sunday at about 12:30 p.m.

Police described Ortiz as a Hispanic girl, about 5’1”, 135 lbs.

A picture was released by cops of Ortiz.

Anyone with information about Ortiz is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or on the Spanish line at 1-888-57-PISTA.