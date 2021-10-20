The #1 Best Fall Superfood Is Cranberries—Here's Why

This week, the Oakland chef and author Bryant Terry celebrated the release of Black Food. An expansive, rich, and beautifully designed tome about Black food culture edited by Terry, it’s the first book published under his 4 Color Books imprint. Terry, who is also the chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora, has said that his new imprint is a way to formalize, as he puts it, the mentoring he’d done for years. “I want to build a list that makes the argument that Black food is diverse and it isn’t monolithic and it’s constantly evolving,” he says, pointing to an upcoming project with Scarr Pimental, of New York’s Scarr Pizza. “I don’t know if there’s ever been a pizza manifesto written by a Black person. I think it’s going to be beautifully disruptive.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO