The 2021 MLB season is down to its final two teams, and if you want to live stream the World Series online, we’ve found a couple of ways to do it for free if you don’t have cable. After a shortened 60-game schedule last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MLB returned to its usual 162-game skid for 2021. After a rollercoaster post-season, the Atlanta Braves defeated the defending champ LA Dodgers for the NLCS crown, while the Houston Astros took down the Boston Red Sox for the ALCS title. Now, it’s the Braves vs. Astros for the 2021 World Series...

MLB ・ 19 HOURS AGO