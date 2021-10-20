CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The founder of eBay is reportedly helping Frances Haugen take on Facebook

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen apparently has some very powerful people in her corner — namely one Pierre Omidyar, the "billionaire tech critic who founded eBay," Politico reports Wednesday. Omidyar has provided financial support to "Haugen and the public relations operation that's helping her take on one of the world's...

theweek.com

The Week

The Week

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

