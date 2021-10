With the Boston Celtics tipping off the 2021-22 season in hunt of Banner 18, it’s time to look at where the CelticsBlog staff thinks the team will finish the year!. Keith Smith: 48-34. 3rd in the Eastern Conference. Second-round playoff loss. This team has to have better health than a year ago, right? Right? If that comes to pass, Boston will be in a lot better shape. Jayson Tatum is poised to leap to superstar status and Jaylen Brown isn’t far behind. Ime Udoka seems to have the team motivated. And Brad Stevens built a deep roster with good functional depth. That should push the Celtics back near the top of a much-deeper Eastern Conference.

