Austin police identify man hit, killed by minivan last week

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man hit and killed by a minivan last Thursday.

Police say he was Lee Roy Pryor, 62. The crash happened around 6:38 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the 6800 block of East Highway 290 westbound.

APD said the initial investigation showed a Honda Odyssey was heading westbound on 290 when Pryor was crossing mid-block. The minivan struck him, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver stayed at the site of the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.

This is Austin’s 92nd fatal crash this year, resulting in 99 deaths so far. On the date of this crash last year, there were 68 fatal crashes, resulting in 73 deaths.

