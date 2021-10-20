CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuxis Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

 6 days ago

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Tuxis Corporation (OTC PINK:TUXS) (the 'Company') today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company recorded net income of $93,897 or $0.08 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared...

