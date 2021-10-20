Call for Abstracts: Joint OECD/NEA - IAEA International Symposium on Probabilistic Safety Assessment for Reactors of Singular Designs

In this paper three different multi stub antenna arrays at 27"“29.5Â GHz are designed. The proposed antenna arrays consist of eight single elements. The structure of feeding parts is the same but the radiation elements are different. The feeding network for array is an eight way Wilkinson power divider (WPD). To guarantee the simulation results, one of the proposed structures is fabricated and measured (namely the characteristics of S11, E-, and H-plane patterns) which shows acceptable consistency with measurement results. The simulation results by CST and HFSS show reasonable agreement for reflection coefficient and radiation patterns in the E- and H- planes. The overall size of the proposed antenna in maximum case is 29.5Â mm"‰Ã—"‰52Â mm"‰Ã—"‰Â 0.38Â mm Â (2.8 \({{\varvec{\lambda}}}_{0}\)Ã— 4.86\({{\varvec{\lambda}}}_{0}\) Ã— 0.036\({{\varvec{\lambda}}}_{0}\)). Moreover, for Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) estimation, a three-layer spherical human head model (skin, skull, and the brain) is placed next to the arrays as the exposure source. The simulation results show that the performance of proposed antennas as low-SAR sources makes them ideal candidates for the safe usage and lack of impact of millimeter waves (mmW) on the human health. In all three cases of SAR simulations the value of SAR1g and SAR10g are below the standard limitations.

COMPUTERS ・ 23 HOURS AGO