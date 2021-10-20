Call for Abstracts: Joint OECD/NEA - IAEA International Symposium on Probabilistic Safety Assessment for Reactors of Singular Designs

Decommissioning a nuclear installation or facility is an essential step in ensuring safe closure of its lifecycle, so that the site can be reused. It involves safely dismantling the facility, managing all radioactive and non-radioactive materials and waste arising from decommissioning and ensuring workers, the public and the environment are protected from radiation and from associated non-radiological hazards. This process happens at large installations, such as nuclear power plants, as well as at small medical, industrial and research facilities, and depending on the size and complexity of the facility, it can take from several months to several decades to complete. Helping countries improve their infrastructure for the safe decommissioning of small facilities is the key focus of an international IAEA project—MIRDEC (Decommissioning of Small Medical, Industrial and Research Facilities) launched in 2018, and based on the IAEA’s Specific Safety Guide No. SSG-49.
Comments / 0