Del Valle High placed on hold after student showed BB gun at lunch

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A student who showed a BB gun in the cafeteria during lunch led to Del Valle High School keeping students on a hold Wednesday, meaning everyone had to remain in classrooms or wherever they were on campus.

Administrators were alerted to the situation, and the BB gun was taken.

Some students left the school after reacting to seeing the BB gun, which caused the campus to be placed on hold while students came back to the building.

“We want to reiterate, the panic created today was the result of a displayed BB gun, not a real firearm,” district leaders told KXAN in an email.

The district explained a hold is issued when hallways need to be kept clear, even during class changes. The hold on Del Valle High was released at about 3 p.m.

District officials said no weapons were found on campus. The school returned to normal operations.

The student who brought the BB gun may face disciplinary consequences, as does any student who brings an item that could be considered a weapon or toy lookalike to school, district officials say.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the high school, but deputies were cleared from the call.

