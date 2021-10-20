CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Valle, TX

Del Valle High placed on hold after student showed BB gun at lunch

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tq341_0cXUZBeu00

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A student who showed a BB gun in the cafeteria during lunch led to Del Valle High School keeping students on a hold Wednesday, meaning everyone had to remain in classrooms or wherever they were on campus.

Administrators were alerted to the situation, and the BB gun was taken.

TOP STORIES | Austin ISD pilots COVID-19 ‘pooled testing.’ Here’s what happened day 1

Some students left the school after reacting to seeing the BB gun, which caused the campus to be placed on hold while students came back to the building.

“We want to reiterate, the panic created today was the result of a displayed BB gun, not a real firearm,” district leaders told KXAN in an email.

The district explained a hold is issued when hallways need to be kept clear, even during class changes. The hold on Del Valle High was released at about 3 p.m.

District officials said no weapons were found on campus. The school returned to normal operations.

MORE EDUCATION NEWS | Hutto middle schooler makes district history as first girl to score a touchdown

The student who brought the BB gun may face disciplinary consequences, as does any student who brings an item that could be considered a weapon or toy lookalike to school, district officials say.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the high school, but deputies were cleared from the call.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Del Valle, TX
City
Austin, TX
Del Valle, TX
Education
Del Valle, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
City
Hutto, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bb Gun#Del Valle High School#Education News#Bb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KXAN

100 3D-printed homes coming to Austin area next year

The home-building company Lennar announced Tuesday that it will work with Austin-based ICON to use its technology to build the largest neighborhood of 3D-printed homes. Developers are not sharing the exact location of this development yet.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Baylor, 16 other Texas colleges make list of ‘absolute worst, most unsafe’ campuses for LGBTQ students

Campus Pride, a nonprofit that works to create better environments for LGBTQ students in colleges and universities, released its 2021 Worst List on Monday, which identified 180 campuses across the U.S. as "the absolute worst, most unsafe campuses for LGBTQ youth." Within central Texas specifically, Baylor University in Waco and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton made it onto the list.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy