Economy

The Power Play by The Market Herald Interviews SKRR Exploration Inc to Discuss Latest Drilling Results

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Sherman Dahl, CEO of SKRR Exploration Inc. to discuss their latest news. The Power Play by The Market...

www.dallassun.com

StreetInsider.com

Indigo Exploration Announces Drilling Results on Gold Trends on Djimbala, Mali

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INEN)(the "Company") announces results from its 2021 aircore drilling program completed over multiple 1-kilometre-long gold trends that were supported by auger drilling, soil and rock sampling and artisanal workings on the Djimbala Permit in southern Mali, West Africa.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., Prophecy DeFi, and Max Resource on Latest Company News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., Prophecy DeFi, and Max Resource discussing their latest press releases. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,200-meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, 'We are pleased to...
ECONOMY
chatsports.com

Geothermal Energy Market Becoming ‘Red Hot’, Explore Giants Move | Hyundai, Aboitiz Power, Ormat Technologies

Latest survey on Global Geothermal Energy Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Geothermal Energy to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Geothermal Energy market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Aboitiz Power Corporation, Comision Federal de Electricadad, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Gradient Resources, Calpine Corporation, Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC, Toshiba International Corp, Chevron Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Ormat Technologies Inc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Capital Markets#Canada#Saskatchewan#Skrr Exploration Inc#Manson Bay Gold Project#The Market Herald#Canadian
aithority.com

Altus Power, Inc., A Market-Leading Clean Electrification Company, Acquires 9.9 MW Of Operating Solar Power Generation Assets

Altus Power, Inc. announced that it has acquired a 9.9 megawatt (MW) operating solar generation project in Sussex County, New Jersey. Altus Power previously announced an agreement for a business combination with CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc.which is expected to result in Altus Power becoming a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. CBAH is a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by CBRE Group, Inc (“CBRE”). The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Introducing The Leading Digital Platform: OfferBee Home

Thinking of selling a property? A leading digital platform can provide quick solutions for home sellers and help close the deal as early as 14 days. Here's the must know about OfferBee Home that has changed the game in transforming life's most essential business with a novel, fundamentally simple way to buy and sell properties!
REAL ESTATE
dvrplayground.com

Biomass Power Generation Market 2021 Complete Data Analysis | GE, Ameresco, Inc.

Global Market Vision has published an effective statistical data titled as Biomass Power Generation market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. The Biomass Power Generation Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD xx Million in 2020 to USD xx Million by 2028, at a CAGR of xx from 2021 to 2028.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
murphyshockeylaw.net

High-Power RF Semiconductors Market 2021 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends and Forecast

Reports Globe announces one of the most detailed and thorough research studies in the Global High-Power RF Semiconductors Market. Highlights the critical factors that affect the growth of the global High-Power RF Semiconductors market on various fronts. The report can be used by market participants to gain a solid understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by major players in the global High-Power RF Semiconductors market. The authors of the report segment the global High-Power RF Semiconductors market based on product type, application and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness and other important factors.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash sees hundreds of billions wiped from crypto market

The price of bitcoin has crashed on Wednesday morning, dropping by thousands of dollars in the space of just a few minutes.The cryptocurrency fell below $59,000 following the flash crash, down more than $5,000 from the levels it was trading at earlier this week.The latest price drop comes less than a week after BTC hit a new all-time high of close to $67,000.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketBlockchain data suggests today’s price crash is partly fuelled by long-term holders taking some profits, which typically happens after bitcoin hits a new all-time high.Any sudden dip in price...
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Twitter posts $537 mn net loss over lawsuit payout

Twitter said Tuesday it had posted a $537 million net loss in the third quarter after settling a lawsuit alleging investors were misled about slowing user growth. Despite revenue rising sharply with the help of robust ad sales, Twitter still posted an operating loss of $743 million, fuelled by the more than $800 million settlement.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Founders of jewelegance, takes jewelry industry to next level with their entrepreneurial skills

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/PRTree): Being an entrepreneur is not an easy skill to ace. It requires relentless efforts, undivided attention, strong-willed determination, a focused mindset, and a well-defined business plan. Although the basic concept of business success and growth remains the same, yet the jewellery industry works out differently where every minute detail and customer requirements need to be met with precision. Entrepreneurs who are ruling the fashion world know the art of embracing people with glorifying pieces that touch their souls and make them connect with the brands. Generations after generations, jewellery is something that has been cherished and has become the treasure of human civilization. Therefore, in order to win the creative curve and become a jewellery virtuoso, one must hold the ground strong and follow the basic principles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SmartAsset

What Is an Investment Consultant?

An investment consultant is a financial professional who advises clients on financial goals. They support both individual and larger business clients in setting and meeting these short- and long-term goals. In a nutshell, investment consultants are trusted professionals who help … Continue reading → The post What Is an Investment Consultant? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Chamisul appears at Eiffel Tower... Global truck wraps advertisements are also operated

Seoul [South Korea], October 27 (ANI/Global Economic): Hite Jinro announced on the 26th that it is operating Chamisul wrap advertising trucks in 20 European countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, and France, to expand its brand awareness. Hite Jinro is the only Korean liquor company that operates vehicle wraps for global consumers.
WORLD
dallassun.com

With the launch of two new OBLU Resorts, OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, Atmosphere creates COLOURS OF OBLU

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COLOURS OF OBLU brand offers something truly special for everyone, be it families, couples, honeymooners or global nomads. Expect a heady mix of exotic corners, pristine beaches, turquoise lagoon views, stand-out culinary concepts and pure escapism. This impressive lifestyle offering reflects Atmosphere's Joy...
RETAIL

