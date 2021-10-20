Scorpio Gold - Interest to Debenture Holders in Shares

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.43% to 34,229.72 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 14,524.02. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 4,346.21. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,431,160 cases with around 737,580 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,001,740 cases and 451,220 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,590,090 COVID-19 cases with 601,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 239,595,360 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,884,230 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
