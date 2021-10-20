Scorpio Gold - Interest to Debenture Holders in Shares

Even Mix™ announced last week that the company had added a list of new products and features to its existing lineup. The company has said that the new features are based on feedback by customers as well as things that were being worked on for quite some time in an effort to expand the product line further and its functionality. The most notable addition to the company's tank mixer is the Poly Tank geared mixers, which provide a superior mix using patented 3D mixing blades. The blades use a variable pitch which delivers results that are unlike any other mixer on the market. The mixture is then pumped in a circular motion through the container, ensuring that the items are evenly mixed. The mixer, like all others sold by the company, has been extensively tested across several materials of varying viscosities. The advanced mixing system allows businesses to mix substances of up to 2000 cps. The solids work as suspensions in the tank with the viscous materials mixed thoroughly.

